NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu), received official word that its RN/ADN to BSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Washington, DC, 20001, 202-887-6791. The accreditation status is effective September 28, 2020, the first day of the program's CCNE evaluation, through June 30, 2026.
Linda Perfetto, PhD, RN, CNE, CNOR, FAADN, Director, RN/ADN to BSN at Charter Oak State College said of the news, "This is a tremendous achievement for our program and the College. CCNE accreditation is a mark of distinction for Baccalaureate and higher programs in nursing. It reflects that our program meets the highest industry standards and ensures a high-quality learning experience for our students." Perfetto explained that, "Accreditation is typically a requirement for entrance into Graduate programs. Charter Oak graduates will be well prepared and positioned to continue to pursue their goals in their chosen career field at the highest level."
The Charter Oak State College RN/ADN to BSN program is an online program combined with a practicum experience component for RNs (Registered Nurses) seeking to advance their education to the baccalaureate level. In addition, the program addresses the increasing need for baccalaureate prepared nurses nationwide. Its core nursing courses were developed to meet the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) Essentials of Baccalaureate Education (AACN, 2008). The program specifically addresses the gap between an Associate Degree in nursing and the Baccalaureate Degree in nursing by addressing health care policy, evidence-based practice, population health, continuous quality improvement, safety, interprofessional collaboration, and leadership within the health care system.
Sixty-seven students are currently enrolled in the program. The program is now accepting applications for classes beginning August 26, 2021.
RN/ADN to BSN Virtual Open House June 23 – Apply Free
The College will hold a Virtual Open House on June 23rd, 5:30 PM EDT, for candidates interested in pursuing their RN/ADN to BSN with Charter Oak. Linda Perfetto, PhD, RN, CNE, CNOR, FAADN; Program Director, RN/ADN to BSN, will lead the conversation. Those interested in attending can register at http://www.CharterOak.edu/nursing. Event attendees can Apply Free to the program (a $50 savings).
About Charter Oak State College
Founded in 1973, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Care Administration, Health Informatics and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
