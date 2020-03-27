BERKELEY, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has caused healthcare systems to restructure its workforce. Team members, ancillary support and personnel will be forced to share patient information in an unprecedented manner. ChatBunker breaks down barriers of communication that obstruct physician interaction with care teams.
ChatBunker is the solution for HIPAA compliant communication. Organizations can now communicate via ChatBunker's agnostic cloud-based offering. Healthcare systems will benefit from integrated tools that aid in the transfer of patient health records. ChatBunker is being offered FREE OF CHARGE to healthcare organizations and medical groups in this time of need to optimize healthcare's fractured communication system.
ChatBunker features:
Access - Communication available anywhere, anytime. Browser, iOS and Android compatible.
Urgent Communications - Send routine or stat messages segregated by categories, individuals or entire organizations.
Deployment - Streamline administrative control with push email invites to all new users. Our team is available for large file data input such as Excel spreadsheets to get you started.
Categories - Create as many categories as necessary. Examples include physicians, intubation teams, environmental service, supply chain support.
Collaboration - Real-time screen share consultation. Ideal for on the fly consultation of important imaging. Maintains HIPAA standards.
Hyperlinks - One-click access to important data such as hospital call lists, current treatment recommendations.
Searchability - Create categories of support teams such as physicians, nurses, environmental services and transport teams.
Electronic Rolodex - Phone directory at your fingertips with one-touch VoIP calling.
For further information, or a platform demo, visit www.chatbunker.com or
Contact:
Curt Himy / Email: curthimy@chatbunker.com
Eric Dovichi, M.D. / Email: ericdovichi@chatbunker.com