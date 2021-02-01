ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced CHC Giving Day #ForHealthEquity on March 11, 2021 – the anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic. #ForHealthEquity is intended to be the single largest day of giving for health equity in the nation.
"Good health is the great equalizer. But the health of our communities has never been more off balance," said Thomas G. Bognanno, president and CEO at CHC. "The COVID-19 pandemic magnified longstanding health inequities that disproportionately impacted people in under-resourced communities—with communities of color most significantly affected."
In 2020, CHC called upon its network to come together as a collective force for health equity. Since mid-December, CHC partners across the U.S. have been raising awareness and funds by engaging their employees in giving campaigns, activating their vendor networks, and encouraging customers to donate. CHC Giving Day #ForHealthEquity will be the culmination of these efforts, mobilizing CHC's national network of leaders, partners and communities. All funds raised support CHC's Health Equity cause. CHC will be making grants to high-impact community organizations that address the barriers to good health and equity.
"Achieving health equity requires a collective effort," said Shelley Hayes, chief engagement officer at CHC and lead on the campaign. "That's what we're working towards with our CHC Giving Day #ForHealthEquity, and we invite everyone to join us."
To get involved as a campaign activist, access toolkits, raise awareness across social media, or learn more, visit CHCimpact.org/For-Health-Equity.
CHC mobilizes 17 million employees each year and has channeled more than $330 million to high-impact nonprofits over the past five years. CHC Giving Day #ForHealthEquity will offer even more ways for company partners and their employees to advance health equity.
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. We represent thousands of high-impact nonprofits nationwide, working to address barriers to good health, and we connect them with capital from our corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. By listening to partners and convening community and business leaders, we ensure that we always act in the best interests of communities, directing resources and expertise where it is needed most. For more information, visit https://chcimpact.org.
Media Contact
Amanda Ponzar, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, +1 (571) 302-9171, aponzar@CHCimpact.org
SOURCE CHC: Creating Healthier Communities