ISFIYA, Israel, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free, screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 and Recent Highlights:

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application permitting Check-Cap to begin a pivotal study of C-Scan in the U.S.
  • The FDA has granted the Company a Breakthrough Device Designation for C-Scan.
  • During the full year 2020, Check-Cap strengthened its balance sheet through aggregate gross proceeds of $25.9 million from a private placement, registered direct offerings and warrant exercise transaction. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, during the first quarter of 2021, Check-Cap received aggregate gross proceeds of $19.2 million through warrants exercised by certain holders.
  • The Company continues to optimize C-Scan's functionality and patient experience in preparation for the upcoming U.S. pivotal study expected to commence in late 2021, through additional clinical data collection at Israeli sites.  

"We ended 2020 optimistically as we look forward to accomplishing our next significant milestone, the commencement of our U.S. pivotal study in late 2021," said Alex Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer of Check-Cap. "The IDE approval granted by the FDA provides us with the opportunity to demonstrate the clinical efficacy of C-Scan in the U.S., and upon success, to potentially launch our product in the U.S. market," Mr. Ovadia concluded.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Research and development expenses, net, were $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and three months ended December 31, 2019.   

General and administrative expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $0.05 million increase in professional services and $0.05 million increase in salaries and related expenses. 

Operating loss was $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to an operating loss of $3.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Finance income, net was $24,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $19,000 for the same period in 2019.  

Net loss was $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term bank deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $18.1 million as compared to $8.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, in the first quarter of 2021, certain existing warrant holders exercised warrants to purchase an aggregate 24,204,682 ordinary shares, which had been issued in 2020, at exercise prices ranging from $0.75-$0.80, which generated total gross proceeds of approximately $19.2 million to the Company.

The number of outstanding ordinary shares as of December 31, 2020 was 46,239,183. As of March 16, 2021, the number of outstanding ordinary shares was 70,448,422.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Research and development expenses, net, were $10.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to (i) a decrease of approximately $0.7 million in clinical expenses mainly due to higher expenses for the pilot study in the U.S and post CE study in 2019 (ii) a decrease of approximately $0.4 million in other research and development expenses, (iii) a decrease of approximately $0.3 million in share-based compensation. The foregoing decrease was offset in part by an increase of approximately $0.8 million in salaries and related expenses mainly as a result of an expansion in head count and currency exchange rate fluctuation.  The decrease in research and development expenses, net between 2020 and 2019 also includes a $0.1 million decrease in grants received from the Israel Innovation Authority.

General and administrative expenses were $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in salaries and related expenses, $0.1 million increase in share-based compensation expenses and $0.2 million increase in other general expenses, offset by a $0.2 million decrease in professional services expenses.

Operating loss was $13.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $14.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Finance income, net, was $86,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $233,000 for the same period in 2019. The decrease in finance income, net is primarily due to a decrease of $176,000 of interest income of short-term deposits recorded for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss was $13.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $13.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $12.8 million for the same period in 2019.

A copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company's investor relations website at  http://ir.check-cap.com/home. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Mira Rosenzweig, Chief Financial Officer, at mira.rosenzweig@check-cap.com.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer to enable early intervention and cancer prevention. The Company's disruptive capsule-based screening technology aims to significantly increase screening adherence worldwide and help millions of people to stay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon as it travels naturally along the gastrointestinal tract. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no sedation. Unlike other capsule technologies, it requires no bowel preparation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption.  C-Scan is not intended to replace colonoscopy. A positive C-Scan result should be followed by colonoscopy. 

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CHECK CAP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share data)









December 31,







2020

2019

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents





7,703

7,685

Restricted cash





350

350

Short-term bank deposit





10,079

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





285

400

Total current assets





18,417

8,435















Non-current assets













Property and equipment, net





823

540

Operating leases





398

454

Total non-current assets





1,221

994

Total assets





19,638

9,429















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable and accruals













Trade





862

989

Other





345

490

Employees and payroll accruals





1,510

1,101

Operating lease liabilities





264

222

Total current liabilities





2,981

2,802















Non-current liabilities













Royalties provision



154

182

Operating lease liabilities





125

211

Total non-current liabilities





279

393















Shareholders' equity













Share capital, Ordinary shares, 2.4 NIS par value (360,000,000 and 90,000,000 authorized shares as













of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 46,239,183 and 8,272,908 shares issued and













outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)





31,646

5,407

Additional paid-in capital





75,715

77,964

Accumulated deficit





(90,983)

(77,137)

Total shareholders' equity





16,378

6,234













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





19,638

9,429

 

 

CHECK CAP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Year

Three months





ended

ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020



2019

2020



2019



Research and development expenses, net

10,008



10,474

2,831



2,819



General and administrative expenses

3,924



3,595

1,102



1,028



Operating loss

13,932



14,069

3,933



3,847





















Finance income, net

86



233

24



19



Loss before income tax

13,846



13,836

3,909



3,828



Net loss for the period

13,846



13,836

3,909

3,829



Other Comprehensive loss:





















Net loss

13,846



13,836

3,909

3,829



Change in fair value of cash flow hedge

-



(13)

-

-

























Comprehensive loss

13,846



13,823

3,909

3,829



Loss per share:





















Net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted

0.46



1.73

0.08

0.46

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding - basic and diluted (in



















thousands)

30,351



7,986

46,236

8,270





















































 

 

 

CHECK-CAP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (U.S. dollars in thousands)







Year ended



Three months ended









December 31,



December 31,









2020



2019



2020



2019







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net loss

(13,846)



(13,836)

(3,909)

(3,829)





Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash

used in operating activities:























Depreciation

148



115

41

31





Share-based compensation

408



516

91

110





Financial expenses (income), net

7



40

34

85





Changes in assets and liabilities items:























Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets and

non-current assets

106



(420)

-

(383)





Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable, accruals and

other current liabilities

(317)



503

(22)

399





Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

409



242

303

266





Decrease in royalties provision

(28)



(3)

(34)

(10)





Net cash used in operating activities

(13,113)



(12,843)

(3,496)

(3,331)





























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Purchase of property and equipment

(379)



(167)

(86)

(36)





Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank and other

deposits

(10,072)



5,612



4,931



3,939







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,451)



5,445



4,845



3,903

































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Exercise of warrants into ordinary shares

-



-

-

-





Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants in the warrant exercise

transaction, net of issuance expenses

8,712





-









Issuance of ordinary shares in the private placement, net of

issuance expenses

4,731





-









Issuance of ordinary shares in the registered direct offerings,

net of issuance expenses

10,139



6,511



-



-







Net cash provided by financing activities

23,582



6,511



-



-

























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

18



(887)

1,349

572







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period

8,035



8,922



6,704



7,463







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

the period

8,053



8,035



8,053



8,035























































 

 

