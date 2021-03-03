MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care for underserved, Medicare-eligible seniors in 10 states, launches a new podcast today, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, called "Faisel & Friends: A ChenMed Podcast." The first episode, streaming live at 8 p.m. (ET), on ChenMed YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, will feature special guest Robert Pearl, M.D. The topic is the strong tie between doctor happiness and patient health.
"We are honored to have Dr. Pearl join us on our podcast," says Faisel Syed, M.D., national director of primary care for ChenMed and host and co-founder of Faisel & Friends. "Dr. Pearl's wisdom and experience provide a unique perspective on the business of healthcare and the culture of medicine. We're excited to hear from him."
Named one of Modern Healthcare's 50 most influential physician leaders, Dr. Pearl is a plastic surgeon, medical school professor, best-selling author and former chief executive officer of The Permanente Medical Group. He serves as clinical professor of plastic surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine, is on the faculty of Stanford's Graduate School of Business and is a frequent contributor to Forbes.
Dr. Pearl's latest book, "Uncaring – How the Culture of Medicine Kills Doctors and Patients," is scheduled for release May 18, 2021. Viewers of the live ChenMed podcast who preorder the book will receive a discussion group guide, book reference list, signed bookplate and a chance to read the introduction before others.
"I'm looking forward to the conversation on the ChenMed podcast," says Dr. Pearl. "We'll be describing how physicians can improve quality of outcomes for their patients and diminish their own burnout."
Joining Dr. Pearl and Dr. Syed on the Faisel & Friends podcast is Robert Longyear, vice president of digital health and innovation at Avenu Health and Wanderly, and moderator Dan McCarter, M.D., national director of primary care advancement for ChenMed. Dr. McCarter moderates the lively podcast discussions that feature thought leaders talking about various topics related to the state of healthcare in America. The podcast subjects focus on how value-based care addresses the challenges of America's healthcare system.
New episodes of "Faisel & Friends: A ChenMed Podcast" will stream live weekly on ChenMed social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Additionally, each episode will be available for on-demand streaming, every Tuesday, starting March 9, 2021, on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google, Apple, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music and Stitcher.
About ChenMed
ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, Fla., is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. This high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.
Contact: Tanya Racoobian, tanya.racoobian@chenmed.com, 786-734-2909
###
Media Contact
Tanya, ChenMed, 7867342909, tanya.racoobian@chenmed.com
SOURCE ChenMed