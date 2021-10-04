CHESAPEAKE, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Surya Challa, director and owner of Chesapeake Vein Center and MedSpa, is excited to announce that Chesapeake Vein Center and MedSpa is now adding medical-grade, customized Environ® facials for all skin types, as well as microdermabrasion and dermaplaning, to their advanced menu of aesthetic services.
- Medical-grade facials by Environ use results-driven, clinically based ingredients and technologies to address each client's unique complexion concerns and goals.
- Microdermabrasion is a gentle yet highly effective exfoliating treatment that removes the outermost layer of dead skin cells with a diamond-tipped wand to reveal smoother, intensely refreshed skin.
- Dermaplaning is a gentle exfoliation treatment for smoothing and enhancing skin's product absorption and flawless makeup application. It is also an ideal prep treatment before other professional skin treatments, as it primes the skin for optimal results.
The team at Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa is ready to help each client determine the best products and treatments for their individual skin concerns and goals during a personal consultation. To learn more about medical-grade facials, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning or any other services at Chesapeake Vein Center and MedSpa, call (757) 819-7633 or request a consultation online.
About Chesapeake Vein Center and Medspa
Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa is the premier destination for health, beauty and wellness in Hampton Roads. In addition to clinical facials, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning, Dr. Challa's medical spa offers leading cosmetic treatments including CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction, Botox®, dermal fillers, photofacials, Halo™ fractional laser skin resurfacing, Rejuvapen NXT® microneedling, MicroLaserPeel®, chemical peels, Environ® skin care and much more. Dr. Challa is also a board-certified vein specialist and surgeon who is renowned and widely respected for the treatment of varicose veins and spider veins, as well as general surgery.
About Dr. Surya Challa
Dr. Surya Challa is a highly regarded general surgeon, vein specialist and cosmetic medical expert in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Board-certified in general surgery, diplomate of the American Board of Phlebology (ABLVM), diplomate in Clinical Informatics (ABPM) and Registered Phlebology Sonographer (RPhS), Dr. Challa graduated from JIPMER Medical College in Pondicherry, India. He relocated to the United States for further surgical training at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Challa also completed a research fellowship in liver cancer surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. After completing his medical training, Dr. Challa worked as a surgeon at Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, Virginia, and at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, New York.
Dr. Challa's work with patients led to his keen interest and specialty in phlebology, the study of veins. He has had extensive exposure to and interest in venous disease. Dr. Challa has been performing varicose vein procedures since 2008 and has performed over two thousand procedures without major complications. His results have been exemplary.
In addition, Dr. Challa has been listed in the Guide to America's Top Surgeons 2004-2005 edition and Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Honors 2008. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American College of Phlebology, American Society for Breast Surgeons, Medical Society of Virginia and the JIPMER Alumni Association of North America.
Media Contact
Dr. Surya Challa, Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa, (757) 819-7633, hello@chesapeakeveinandmedspa.com
SOURCE Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa