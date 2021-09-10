CHESAPEAKE, Va., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Surya Challa, director and owner of Chesapeake Vein Center and MedSpa, is excited to announce that Chesapeake Vein Center and MedSpa is now offering Environ® skin care products.
Environ is a highly acclaimed medical-grade skin care line founded by Dr. Des Fernandes, a dermatologist who was inspired to help burn victims heal. Environ products are formulated to help replenish optimal levels of vitamin A in the skin. Vitamin A helps stimulate the growth of healthy new collagen and elastin, the building blocks for strong, supple skin.
Beyond vitamin A, Environ's formulations are packed with other proven ingredients, from botanicals to peptides, to help correct specific skin concerns such as acne, redness, wrinkles and dryness.
When used in tandem with professional skin treatments such as Halo™ or BBL™ photofacials, for example, clinical skin care formulations can help reveal the highest level of benefits possible. Medical-grade formulations can also help with maintaining treatment benefits over the long term.
Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa's current selection of Environ skin care products includes:
- Low Foam Cleansing Gel
- Botanical Infused Moisturizing Toner
- Antioxidant & Peptide Eye Gel
- Vita-Antioxidant AVST1
- Vita-Antioxidant AVST2
- Hydra-Intense Cleansing Lotion
- Vita-Peptide Eye Gel
- Vita-Peptide C-Quence Serum 1
- Vita-Peptide C-Quence Serum 2
- Antioxidant Defence Créme
- Vitamin A, C & E Body Oil
- RAD Sunscreen SPF 30
- Vita-Complex Super Moisturizer
The team at Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa is ready to help each client determine the optimal products and regimen for their unique skin concerns and goals during a personal consultation. To learn more about Environ products or our leading services at Chesapeake Vein Center and MedSpa, please call (757) 819-7633 or request a consultation online.
About Chesapeake Vein Center and Medspa
Chesapeake Vein Center & MedSpa is the premier destination for health, beauty and wellness in Hampton Roads. In addition to Environ® skin care, Dr. Challa's medical spa offers leading cosmetic treatments including CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction, Botox®, dermal fillers, photofacials, Halo™ fractional laser skin resurfacing, Rejuvapen NXT® microneedling, MicroLaserPeel®, chemical peels and much more. Dr. Challa is also a board-certified vein specialist and surgeon who is renowned and widely respected for the treatment of varicose veins and spider veins, as well as general surgery.
About Dr. Surya Challa
Dr. Surya Challa is a highly regarded general surgeon, vein specialist and cosmetic medical expert in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Board-certified in general surgery, diplomate of the American Board of Phlebology (ABLVM), diplomate in Clinical Informatics (ABPM) and Registered Phlebology Sonographer (RPhS), Dr. Challa graduated from JIPMER Medical College in Pondicherry, India. He relocated to the United States to undergo further surgical training at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Challa also completed a research fellowship in liver cancer surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. After completing his medical training, Dr. Challa worked as a surgeon at Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, Virginia, and at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, New York.
Dr. Challa's work with patients led to his keen interest and specialty in phlebology, the study of veins. He has had extensive exposure to and interest in venous disease. Dr. Challa has been performing varicose vein procedures since 2008 and has performed over two thousand procedures without major complications. His results have been exemplary.
In addition, Dr. Challa has been listed in the Guide to America's Top Surgeons 2004-2005 edition and Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Honors 2008. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American College of Phlebology, American Society for Breast Surgeons, Medical Society of Virginia and the JIPMER Alumni Association of North America.
