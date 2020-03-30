BOSTON and CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- #GetUsPPE (GetUsPPE.org) highlights its local collaboration with #GetMePPE Chicago - an organization led by medical students from throughout the greater Chicago metropolitan area working to facilitate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations from community members to hospitals in need.
The need is emergent. This past weekend saw 1,570 new reported cases and 31 new reported deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois alone. PPE, such as masks and gloves, protect healthcare workers and patients from the spread of illness. Without adequate protection, healthcare workers are highly exposed and may get sick with the very disease that they are currently fighting. We must protect our front line healthcare workers both for their sake and to ensure that there are sufficient medical professionals available to care for the patients yet to come as this wave continues to build.
"Chicago is a testament to ingenuity in our local collaborative chapters," said Dr. Shuhan He, ER Physician and co-founder of GetUsPPE.org. "We become a stronger grassroots organization on a national scale when we listen to what is happening on the ground with our local leaders. These local activators are truly the ones creating innovation in getting PPE to those most in need in their community."
Since March 15th 2020, GetMePPE Chicago has collected and distributed 44,151 N95 respirators, 40 P100 respirators and associated filters, 80 Tyvek suits, 2,000 disposable gowns, four gallons of hand sanitizer, 850 surgical masks, 161 face shields, and 1,052 boxes of gloves to Chicago-area hospitals. Despite this, the critical shortage of this necessary protective equipment continues. The needs will only increase from here and we must mobilize across our society to meet the challenge.
Community members and local businesses in the greater Chicago area with N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, or gloves are urged to email GetMePPE Chicago (GetMePPEchi@gmail.com) or fill out the donation intake form on our website (bit.ly/GetMePPEch). Homemade masks and shields or donations in open boxes are acceptable. Donated items are picked up by GetMePPE volunteers from the outside of donors' homes or businesses to allow for physical distancing.
For those interested in participating in the cause who are not located in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, please visit www.GetUsPPE.org to see the needs and resources in your local area. To date, donation requests have been made by over 2,000 sites nationwide.
For more information please visit:
Twitter: @GetMePPEChi
Website: bit.ly/GetMePPEchi
Visit www.GetUsPPE.org today to find out how you can take action.
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram (@GetUsPPE), Facebook & LinkedIn (GetUsPPE.org)
Share #GetMePPE #GetUsPPE #HeroesWearMasks #SuppliesSaveLives
Media Contact
#GetUsPPE (GetUsPPE.org)
Name: Desiree Shayer, Media and Outreach Coordinator
Name: Brian Sullivan
Phone: +1 (617) 398 - 7521
Email: media@GetUsPPE.org
GetMePPE Chicago
Tricia Pendergrast
Email: GetMePPEchi@gmail.com