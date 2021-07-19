CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Tatiana Batista is a board-certified physician who specializes in medical aesthetics and integrated health & wellness; including anti-aging therapies, hormone replacement, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss. A graduate from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, with an undergraduate degree in Biology, and a Master's in Physiology from the University of Illinois. She completed medical school at Midwestern University in Chicago. She completed her residency training at Saint Joseph Hospital while it was affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Batista serves as the Medical Director for Chicago Aesthetics Med Spa and has a diverse background and training in anti-aging therapies and medical aesthetics; including PRP, PDO threads, injectables such as neurotoxins and fillers, anti-aging lasers, and skincare), Peptide Therapy and Hormone Replacement Therapy. Additionally, Dr. Batista has conducted research in the field of Neuroscience and has published topics on Hypertension and Exercise.
Dr. Batista's medical background and her passion for medical aesthetics, allow her to address her patient's functional and aesthetic goals. Dr. Batista has over 10 years of experience in cosmetic injections, anti-aging therapies, and facial contouring. Her treatment philosophy is to provide personalized care by getting to know her patient's in order to recommend the best treatment options.
