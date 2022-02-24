CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Chicago Red Stars announced a new partnership with US Fertility (USF) and the Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI) that will see FCI, a founding partner of US Fertility, become the Official Fertility Partner of the Chicago Red Stars. FCI and US Fertility will provide education and fertility care options for Red Stars players and their families.
"We're excited to welcome FCI and US Fertility as partners and proud to be a club that can offer fertility services to our players," said Vicky Lynch, Chief Business Officer of the Red Stars. "In our discussions with players over the last year, it was clear that fertility care and education was important to them, and we made it a priority to find a partner that would best suit their needs. We look forward to working with FCI and US Fertility to better serve our players."
As a part of the partnership, Red Stars players will have access to complimentary fertility physician consultations, fertility evaluations, egg retrieval and freezing, educational events led by FCI physicians, and other fertility planning resources.
"My teammates and I are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Fertility Centers of Illinois and US Fertility. This partnership is groundbreaking for sports in this country and we are excited to be part of paving the way for the future generations to come," said Arin Wright, defender for the Chicago Red Stars.
"Having control over our fertility brings peace of mind in many aspects and provides the ability to continue to do our job without carrying the stress of our biological clock. As a player, having an option that allows us to not have to choose between our careers and family is a huge achievement and something I honestly never thought could be an option as an NWSL player. I'm very proud to be a part of an organization who is putting their players' futures in the forefront of their minds and I'm excited to embark on this journey with Fertility Centers of Illinois who shares that same vision!" added Wright.
US Fertility is the largest physician-led integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States. With more than 120,000 babies born to its credit, they complete more than 29,000 IVF cycles annually, and perform 1,000+ elective and donor egg freezing cycles annually. FCI is one of the leading fertility treatment practices in the United States, providing advanced reproductive endocrinology services for over 30 years with more than 35,000 babies born.
"As the proud father of a female athlete, I'm very excited to see Fertility Centers of Illinois at the forefront in offering our cities' most elite players access to exceptional fertility care service for themselves and their families," said Chris Sipe, M.D., President of FCI.
Dr. Channing Burks Chatmon will be the primary fertility care physician for the club. As a reproductive endocrinologist and board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Burks Chatmon is passionate about supporting and guiding patients with personalized and evidence-based treatment options to fulfill their dream of having a family. Dr. Burks Chatmon considers compassionate care and shared decision-making the cornerstones of every patient relationship. She is driven to address racial and ethnic disparities in reproductive medicine and committed to increasing education, health literacy, and access to fertility care for all.
"As a former soccer player and D1 athlete, I can identify with the focus and commitment athletes must give to compete at the top level," said Dr. Burks. "However, this determination should not come at a cost of delaying or potentially forfeiting the path to parenthood in exchange for a professional career. Through our partnership, FCI is now offering players the flexibility to make a decision that is personally best for them. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the team as this collaboration combines two of the things I am most passionate about – fertility preservation and empowerment not only of women but female athletes."
"US Fertility is proud to support the Chicago Red Stars organization, and I commend the Red Stars leadership team as they prioritized the needs of their players and helped to provide services and education that their players highly valued. Among the things we hold most dear is forming partnerships that are meaningful in order to grow more families. Our partnership with the Red Stars is perfectly suited for this. By aligning with some of the most elite athletes in the country, we can raise awareness of a multitude of family building options now available. As well, we're able to give these athletes options that can make their family building goals a reality when the time is right," shared Mark Segal, CEO of US Fertility.
About the Chicago Red Stars
Established in 2007, the Red Stars were a founding member of the former Women's Professional Soccer and would later become one of the original eight teams to form the National Women's Soccer League in 2013. The Red Stars have made the playoffs in seven consecutive years from 2015-2021, while also competing in three championship matches in as many years including the 2019 and 2021 NWSL Championship and the 2020 Challenge Cup championship.
About Fertility Centers of Illinois
Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI) is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility. FCI is a leading fertility center in the United States, providing advanced reproductive endocrinology services for over 35 years with more than 42,000 babies born. With an 11-physician team of nationally and internationally recognized doctors, the practice has earned a reputation for medical and clinical excellence. FCI offers a comprehensive range of fertility treatments allowing patients to receive all their care at one center. FCI serves patients in the Chicagoland region, northern Indiana, southern Wisconsin, and beyond. Patients receive individualized care with accommodating financial options, including a money back guarantee program, and a complimentary patient support program. Learn more by calling 877-324-4483 or visiting fcionline.com.
About US Fertility
US Fertility is the largest, physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit USFertility.com.
