CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data analysis by Computer Forensics & Electronic Medical Records expert Lee Neubecker of Enigma Forensics shows some troubling trends in COVID-19 distribution amongst the greater Chicagoland area. The New York City Latino Community numbers at 29 percent of the population but as of a week ago, they accounted for 34 percent of deaths related to COVID-19. Similarly, Chicagoland Latinos are on a fast clip to experience similar devastation from the outbreak.

Analysis of the top fastest growth Zip Codes that all have experienced an average Coronavirus confirmed positive growth rate at or in excess of 9% led us to cross reference the population. Of those fastest growing 10 Zip Codes from 4/11/20 to 4/13/20, the combined population is 56% majority Hispanic. This finding doesn't negate that the black community is being devastated by this pandemic in greater numbers at present in Chicago, but does suggest transmission rates may be greater within the Hispanic community at present.

Latest Full Data: https://enigmaforensics.com/fastest-coronavirus-growth-rate-by-zip-code-in-illinois/

Rank

Zip Code

Neighborhood (Data as of 4/13/20)

Growth Rate

White

Black or African American

Hispanic

Other

1

60641

Chicago - Portage Park

22%

26,985

1,741

38,982

4,311

2

60435

Joliet - Cathedral area

19%

27,579

6,359

12,235

2,000

3

60626

Chicago - West Rogers Park, Rogers Park, Edgewater

18%

20,977

11,758

11,275

5,189

4

60639

Chicago - Belmont Cragin

18%

5,637

13,518

71,611

1,383

5

60638

Chicago - Bedford Park

14%

29,068

1,618

25,125

986

6

60647

Chicago - Hermosa, Logan Square

14%

34,316

4,996

44,262

3,621

7

60632

Chicago - Brighton Park

14%

9,111

1,040

76,854

4,439

8

60634

Chicago - Dunning

14%

42,420

1,041

26,241

3,746

9

60625

Chicago - Lincoln Square

13%

34,102

3,205

29,236

12,427

10

60804

Cicero

12%

7,023

2,951

74,029

674



Total for Top 19 Fastest
Growing Zip Codes

15.6%

237,218

 

32%

48,227

 

7%

409,850

 

56%

38,776

 

5%

Specific outreach to the black community has shown positive outcomes in reducing COVID-19 risk in those communities, and this should be replicated elsewhere. These communities with rapidly growing Coronavirus cases need to take immediate steps to ensure workers are being provided appropriate training, protective equipment and rapid testing. Many businesses in economically struggling communities are failing to protect their workers and customers and this needs to change promptly.

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot has shown great creativity in using social media and humor to educate Chicago at large about the gravity of the virus.  That same creative but honest approach targeting the Latino communities might help get the word out and slow the spread rate of the virus in these hot spot areas," said Lee Neubecker.

The CDC should be releasing demographic information by zip code to help local governments best allocate the resources needed for communities being disproportionately impacted by this outbreak. The full blog post and data are available here:

https://enigmaforensics.com/blog/coronavirus-case-growth-highest-in-hispanic-communities/

