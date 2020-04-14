CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data analysis by Computer Forensics & Electronic Medical Records expert Lee Neubecker of Enigma Forensics shows some troubling trends in COVID-19 distribution amongst the greater Chicagoland area. The New York City Latino Community numbers at 29 percent of the population but as of a week ago, they accounted for 34 percent of deaths related to COVID-19. Similarly, Chicagoland Latinos are on a fast clip to experience similar devastation from the outbreak.
Analysis of the top fastest growth Zip Codes that all have experienced an average Coronavirus confirmed positive growth rate at or in excess of 9% led us to cross reference the population. Of those fastest growing 10 Zip Codes from 4/11/20 to 4/13/20, the combined population is 56% majority Hispanic. This finding doesn't negate that the black community is being devastated by this pandemic in greater numbers at present in Chicago, but does suggest transmission rates may be greater within the Hispanic community at present.
Rank
Zip Code
Neighborhood (Data as of 4/13/20)
Growth Rate
White
Black or African American
Hispanic
Other
1
60641
Chicago - Portage Park
22%
26,985
1,741
38,982
4,311
2
60435
Joliet - Cathedral area
19%
27,579
6,359
12,235
2,000
3
60626
Chicago - West Rogers Park, Rogers Park, Edgewater
18%
20,977
11,758
11,275
5,189
4
60639
Chicago - Belmont Cragin
18%
5,637
13,518
71,611
1,383
5
60638
Chicago - Bedford Park
14%
29,068
1,618
25,125
986
6
60647
Chicago - Hermosa, Logan Square
14%
34,316
4,996
44,262
3,621
7
60632
Chicago - Brighton Park
14%
9,111
1,040
76,854
4,439
8
60634
Chicago - Dunning
14%
42,420
1,041
26,241
3,746
9
60625
Chicago - Lincoln Square
13%
34,102
3,205
29,236
12,427
10
60804
Cicero
12%
7,023
2,951
74,029
674
Total for Top 19 Fastest
15.6%
237,218
32%
48,227
7%
409,850
56%
38,776
5%
Specific outreach to the black community has shown positive outcomes in reducing COVID-19 risk in those communities, and this should be replicated elsewhere. These communities with rapidly growing Coronavirus cases need to take immediate steps to ensure workers are being provided appropriate training, protective equipment and rapid testing. Many businesses in economically struggling communities are failing to protect their workers and customers and this needs to change promptly.
"Mayor Lori Lightfoot has shown great creativity in using social media and humor to educate Chicago at large about the gravity of the virus. That same creative but honest approach targeting the Latino communities might help get the word out and slow the spread rate of the virus in these hot spot areas," said Lee Neubecker.
The CDC should be releasing demographic information by zip code to help local governments best allocate the resources needed for communities being disproportionately impacted by this outbreak. The full blog post and data are available here:
https://enigmaforensics.com/blog/coronavirus-case-growth-highest-in-hispanic-communities/
