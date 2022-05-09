New Chicago Rehab Center is focusing on resilience and hope to enact change
CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago's newest integrated center for healing has a new group therapy curriculum that focuses on hope as a way of thinking. CRC Institute in Chicago's Lincoln Park covers everything from traditional intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP) to modern regenerative and holistic medicine. The goal at CRC is to cater to each individual client's needs through evidence-based treatment. As the mental health, recovery, and regenerative fields continue to evolve, CRC's team is on the cutting edge of new treatments that can lead to lasting change.
"At CRC, we emphasize hope as a foundational cornerstone for our clients in recovery," said Krystalle Franz, primary therapist. "Clients are already exhibiting hope in their decision to enter treatment for their substance use, and we want to facilitate strengthening clients' own motivations to find healing and effect change in their lives."
The highly-qualified team of experts and doctors at CRC Institute say that this new curriculum looks at hope as a way of thinking, rather than as an emotion. Through group therapy sessions, clients are taught the power of hope as they are encouraged to set their own goals and cultivate ways to tap into hope during times of adversity. This can be a very powerful component of clients' recovery journeys.
This idea of hopefulness as a life-sustaining human strength draws from therapeutic approaches that the team at CRC has found to help provide motivation and sustain change. Some of these approaches include Motivational Enhancement Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and various mindfulness approaches, as well.
With a staff that includes doctors, nurses, holistic practitioners, clinical experts, meditation guides, yoga teachers, and acupuncturists, CRC is always open to the newest and most effective forms of therapies and programming. They offer a wide range of services and programs aimed to connect with individuals and families who are looking to heal.
Franz speaks passionately about the programming at CRC, specifically the concept of Hope in Recovery. Franz adds, "It's very humbling to be in the group space with our clients as they recognize and share in their successes, resilience, values, and strengths. The group space inspires hope through the community of peers being built and the discovery of growth in themselves and in each other."
For more about CRC, please visit http://www.crcinst.com or contact Amy Eimerman, CAO, at (312) 262-4582.
