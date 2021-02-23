CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President Worldwide Alliances and Channels for Salesforce, has received the first-ever Impact Maker of the Year Volunteer Award from the American Cancer Society (ACS), North Central Region. The new annual award is given to the top regional volunteer who engages elite leaders, expands a dynamic network of thought leaders, and unites business leaders by helping advance the American Cancer Society's mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Prince has served on the ACS Illinois Area Board for over a decade, including roles as the Chicago Discovery Ball Vice Chair and Co-Chair positions, served on the Taste of Hope Committee, an annual gala celebrating Chicago's culinary scene benefiting the ACS, and courageously shares his story of cancer survivorship. In addition, he has garnered well over 7 figures in support from Salesforce, individual donors, and other major corporations.
"Tyler has profoundly impacted the work the American Cancer Society does as an organization locally, regionally and nationally. He truly exemplifies the true essence of a deeply committed volunteer. His passion is contagious as he inspires individuals and businesses alike to join him in the fight against cancer. He is as selfless as he is kind – consistently treating all who interacts with him as equals," said Wayne White, EVP at the American Cancer Society.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
