LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chil Wellness, a new-generation wellness company that offers high-quality CBD products to help people manage muscle and joint pain and live a more healthy, active lifestyle, is excited to announce a partnership with the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF). This partnership surrounds an ongoing donation initiative tied to 1% of all Chil Wellness product sales to help their organization further their excellence in research.
Over the last year, Chil Wellness successfully reached its donation goal of $100,000 with the Arthritis Foundation to help people living with arthritis or pain find relief and elevate their quality of life. This new partnership will focus directly on supporting the 250 scientists who need funding to find new treatments and a cure through the ANRF.
"Chil Wellness is ready to help rally for a cure as we donate 1% of all product sales to the Arthritis National Research Foundation," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Chil Wellness. "We're excited to turn our passion into impact to fund research and discover a cure for the 54 million Americans suffering from the chronic, debilitating pain of arthritis!"
The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) is one of the only nonprofits solely dedicated to supporting early stage, cutting edge research. Funding allows the best and brightest Arthritis Research Scientists across the U.S. to perform groundbreaking work to understand causes and find new targets for treatments and cures.
"We are delighted Kevin and his Chil Wellness brand chose to support ANRF as he understands the significance of our mission and how important the commitment to great scientific research is," said ANRF CEO Emily Boyd Stormoen. "We are grateful they are donating a percentage of sales toward our extensive scientific arthritis research while simultaneously supporting a population suffering from pain."
All Chil Wellness topical products are made-in-the-USA with full-spectrum hemp CBD extract, all-natural ingredients and uses Bio-Nano™ technology, which creates CBD molecules as small as 125nm in size; 700 times smaller than the width of a human hair. This unique technology allows for more advanced formulas to help the CBD work more effectively for pain management.
About Arthritis National Research Foundation
Since 1970, the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) has funded arthritis research to understand the causes, prevention and development of new treatments for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, juvenile arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Since that time they have awarded more than $20M in grant funding to more than 250 researchers providing initial research funding to investigative scientists who have new ideas to cure arthritis and related autoimmune diseases. The organization's Scientific Advisory Board selects the next year's grant recipients each March, with the application process opening in November. Visit curearthritis.org for more information.
About Chil Wellness
On a mission to help his daughter restore her active lifestyle, Kevin DeMeritt founded Chil Wellness to provide alternative ways to address the aches and discomfort from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis that were robbing his daughter of joy with friends and family. Today, the CBD formulas and products that Chil Wellness has developed are the radiant outcome of love, and they haven't stopped since. The company pledges to be transparent with its commitment to using only all-natural ingredients, CBD grown from socially responsible sources and 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back. To learn more about Chil Wellness and its products, visit https://chilwellness.com/.
