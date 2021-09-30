LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chil Wellness, a new-generation wellness company that offers high-quality CBD products to assist others with a more healthy, active lifestyle, is closing its year-long relationship with Arthritis Foundation.
On October 1, 2020, Chil Wellness joined forces with the Arthritis Foundation to help people living with arthritis or pain find relief and elevate their quality of life. The year-long relationship successfully ended September 30, 2021.
"Last year we pledged to donate a portion of the sales towards the Arthritis Foundation, with a minimum contribution of $100,000," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Chil Wellness. "Today, we are ever so proud to announce we reached our goal to support scientific research and advocacy for people living with arthritis."
All Chil Wellness products are made-in-the-USA with full-spectrum hemp CBD extract, all-natural ingredients and uses Bio-Nano™ technology, which creates CBD molecules as small as 125nm in size; 700 times smaller than the width of a human hair. This unique technology allows for more advanced formulas to help the CBD work more effectively.
To learn more about Chil Wellness and its products, visit https://chilwellness.com.
About Arthritis Foundation
The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. We lead the fight for the arthritis community and help conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. Our goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life — and making each day another stride towards a cure.
About Chil Wellness
On a mission to help his daughter restore her active lifestyle, Kevin DeMeritt founded Chil Wellness to provide alternative ways to address the aches and discomfort from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis that were robbing his daughter of joy with friends and family. Today, the CBD formulas and products that Chil Wellness has developed are the radiant outcome of love, and they haven't stopped since. The company pledges to be transparent with its commitment to using only all-natural ingredients, CBD grown from socially responsible sources and 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back. To learn more about Chil Wellness and its products, visit https://chilwellness.com.
