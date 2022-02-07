FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge To A Cure Foundation announced that it recently added Corinne Wyard to its Board of Advisors. A successful executive, consultant, and coach, Wyard's career spans a variety of industries and companies ranging from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 organizations and nonprofits.
The Bridge To A Cure Foundation Board of Advisors serves as a resource for foundation executives and Board of Directors members to consult and gain advisor perspectives within their areas of expertise. In her new capacity, Wyard applies deep knowledge in strategic planning, organizational leadership and structure, personal effectiveness, team building, marketing, branding, and coaching in support of the charitable organization's goals.
"Corinne is an invaluable addition to our Board of Advisors," foundation Executive Director Wendy Payton stated. "Her business acumen, skill set, and compassion for children is matched by a fierce determination to help Bridge To A Cure unify and transform the cancer research community to reduce childhood cancer deaths 50% by 2030. We welcome the wisdom, experience, and qualities she offers to help us end childhood cancer – once and for all."
About Bridge To A Cure Foundation
Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, raises funds to unify and transform childhood cancer research. Dedicated to healthier, happier kids, the nonprofit's action plan connects the people, information, and resources needed to accelerate life-saving cures for childhood cancer. For more information, visit BridgeToACure.org.
