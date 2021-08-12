ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Apple-A-Day childhood cancer patient charity is a local, Tampa-based not-for-profit foundation whose mission is to bring joy into the lives of pediatric cancer
patients by gifting them brand new iPads and smartphones. They rely on donations from people in the Tampa community, which have slowed significantly during the COVID pandemic.
When DefenderShield–a local digital wellness company–heard of the need for donations, they realized they could donate not just iPads, but iPad cases with DefenderShield's own Electromagnetic Frequency (EMF) radiation shielding.
All electronics and mobile devices emit EMF radiation. Research has associated these non-ionizing frequencies to biological effects on the body after a long period of close-contact exposure. DefenderShield offers a large array of EMF shielding products for all types of electronic devices that block potentially harmful radiation emissions from direct contact with the body.
"Once we heard of [Apple-A-Day's] mission and the COVID-related impact on their efforts, we wanted to help," noted Daniel DeBaun, co-founder and CEO of DefenderShield. "Since our products are specifically designed to protect from EMF radiation, which kids are the most vulnerable to–especially kids undergoing cancer treatment–we knew we could make a difference in the lives of a few of these little warriors."
"As an e-commerce health and wellness company, we've been very fortunate and less impacted by shutdowns than many of our local counterparts," confirmed Ryan DeBaun, co-founder and COO. "We wanted to do our part and also encourage other healthy local businesses to do the same. Every donated device makes a huge difference in the life of a pediatric cancer patient, so we hope our effort inspires others to donate as well."
DefenderShield donated a total of 10 tablets and 10 DefenderShield EMF Protection Tablet Cases to Apple-A-Day. Apple-A-Day hopes the tablet donations can help pediatric cancer patients, such as 16-year-old Samara (pictured above), experience the simple joys of entertainment, keeping up with schoolwork, and staying connected to friends and family while undergoing cancer treatments.
"This is so huge for us. We were incredibly excited for the DefenderShield iPad cases and this is just blowing us away!" added Tara Gill, Director of Operations at Apple-A-Day. "These kids are absolutely amazing and their stories can sometimes be heartbreaking, but something as small as a tablet can change their life."
Donations have slowed but the need has not. DefenderShield hopes more local businesses will be inspired to support Apple-A-Day's efforts to bring a sense of normalcy to Tampa Bay's courageous pediatric cancer patients in an otherwise scary and isolated battle. DefenderShield's partnership with Apple-A-Day is part of their ongoing effort to support small nonprofits that align with DefenderShield's mission of digital wellness.
About DefenderShield
DefenderShield leverages over 50 years of engineering and technology experience to protect against the potential health risks of EMF radiation exposure. The company provides a wide range of electronic device shielding and personal apparel products that block EMF radiation as well as highly secure signal-proof Faraday products for privacy and data protection needs. DefenderShield is privately held.
https://www.defendershield.com/
