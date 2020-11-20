LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChildLife Essentials® offers a complete line of pediatrician-developed nutritional formulas to promote good health through all stages of your child's life.

ChildLife Essentials® has recently expanded their line with four new products: Elderberry Super-Immune SoftMelts™, Omega-3 DHA + Choline SoftMelts™, Zinc Plus™ and Livebiotics™ Immune & Digestive Support.

Like the other formulas in ChildLife Essentials portfolio, these new products were developed using the latest science and only top-quality ingredients to provide kids of all ages with the additional nutritional support they may not receive from diet alone.

Elderberry Super-Immune SoftMelts™ are packed with essential vitamins like clinically-proven Wellmune® Beta Glucan, Elderberry, Vitamin C, and Folate to support healthy immune systems.

Omega-3 DHA + Choline SoftMelts™ are formulated using pure, fresh, sustainably wild-caught fish sourced from the world's most pristine waters to support healthy brain development and function.

The company is revolutionizing children's vitamins and supplements with the launch of their SoftMelts™, a healthier alternative to sugary gummy vitamins. Unlike traditional gummies, SoftMelts™ are free from sugar, gluten, artificial colors, and artificial flavors.

Zinc Plus™ is specifically developed in the form of Zinc Gluconate for optimal absorption into the body while combining Copper for a healthy balance of essential minerals. Naturally sweetened with a mango strawberry flavor, this convenient liquid formula promotes immune system health and normal growth and development.

Livebiotics™ Immune & Digestive Support provides four probiotic strains carrying 5 billion CFU per serving.

"Childlife will continue to innovate in 2021 with new items for children that fill both their nutritional gaps and unique needs as they grow and develop." -Karyn McCarthy, VP of Sales + Marketing

The company announced today that ChildLife Essentials® Echinacea is a winner in the November Taste for Life Immunity Essentials Awards. Additionally, the children's vitamin line was recognized with the following awards in 2020:

NEXTY Awards Finalist (ChildLife Essentials® Super-Immune SoftMelts™)

NFM Editor's Pick (ChildLife Essentials® Multi Vitamin SoftMelts™)

NEXTY Consumer Choice (ChildLife Essentials® Multi Vitamin SoftMelts™)

Parent Tested Parent Approved (ChildLife Essentials® Multi Vitamin SoftMelts™)

ChildLife Essentials® products are available now on iHerb.com, Amazon.com and will be available over the coming weeks at additional retailers where ChildLife Essentials® is sold.

 

 

