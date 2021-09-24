DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children of America, LLC (COA) has announced its partnership with the American Red Cross to help bring aid to the victims of Hurricane Ida. As hundreds of families were affected by devastating floods and storms reaching historic levels, COA with its multi-location businesses will work with local communities to help raise funds.
"Our local businesses and The American Red Cross are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida," said CEO Ted Hockenberry. "We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time."
COA will donate $10,000 and match 50% of every donation submitted. Ted Hockenberry continued, "Many of these families consist of young children whose lives have been changed forever, so it's only natural that we step up to help in any we can."
The Red Cross estimates that it will spend more than $9 million helping people affected by the midwestern tornadoes and floods in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Thanks to donors, the Red Cross has received $6.5 million to help people affected by tornadoes and floods. Over 470,000 meals and snacks were served, and emergency supplies were delivered to over 30,000 households.
About Children of America
Children of America operates facilities throughout Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company expansion plans include several locations in the SC and TX areas over the next two (2) years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
