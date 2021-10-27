DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the new state and federal COVID-19 orders being pushed through, childcare, an essential business to support working families, has joined the long list of companies whose workforce is severely affected by these new Vaccine or Testing requirements The latest New Jersey mandates, have been instituted with no access to testing kits, no supply chain for acquiring kits and no support for companies desperately trying to institute procedures to fulfill EO-264 requirements. CEO Ted Hockenberry says, "Our workforce is on the brink of a total collapse. To effectively carryout this order, we MUST have access to affordable testing solutions that can be administered on site."
As Americans across the nation are seeing access to everyday products diminish and/or costs skyrocket, EO-264 is yet another example of constraints that fundamentally will crush an industry classified as "essential" to those working families that need childcare in order to work.
Ted Hockenberry goes on the say, "With absenteeism and turnover up, the workload is more strenuous than it has ever been, and without onsite testing we cannot ask staff to find their own weekly testing sites."
Without a sensible solution to the challenges in today's business environment, childcare runs the risk of decimation in the state of New jersey.
Click here to read our open letter to the NJ Department of Children and Families.
