LAFAYETTE, La., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effect of COVID-19 on the elderly has caused nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the nation to restrict visitation. Family members and loved ones are concerned the emotional effect of social isolation due to increased restrictions could have a negative impact on residents' wellbeing.
Employees of Heart of Hospice – Acadiana are helping lessen the impact by having their children use the time off school to write letters and draw pictures for local residents.
Ashley Brinkhaus, Director of Business Development, shares: "The mental wellbeing of our nursing home and assisted living residents is just as vital as their physical wellbeing. We understand a letter or a picture does not take the place of an in-person visit, but it still connects residents with the outside community and lets them know we love and care about them. It also gives our school-aged children something positive to focus on while they remain home."
Maria Menard, Administrator, adds: "Being creative with the way we deliver care to our patients and communities is critical. The foreseeable future will challenge us as providers to think outside the box while providing holistic, patient-centered care. We continue to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, but are thrilled to see our care team supporting the community by spreading a little joy during this time of uncertainty."
Anyone interested in sending a letter or picture to local residents can mail it to: Heart of Hospice, ATTN: Ashley Brinkhaus, 1100 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Additionally, Heart of Hospice has asked all those who write a letter to spread awareness about the campaign by uploading a photo to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag: #spreadsupport
About Heart of Hospice
Our vision is to transform end-of-life care in the communities we serve. We currently provide care to 19 regions across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. We believe all hospice eligible patients and those that love them deserve the best care at the end of life. Our mission is simple: to serve all patients and their loved ones the way they desire to be served.
