GREENSBORO, N.C., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each April Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) recognizes National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to celebrate all the good things our communities do to promote healthy child development and reflect on the work that still remains.
Last year there were 118,000 investigated reports of abuse and neglect in North Carolina. Recent research shows that experiencing trauma, like child abuse or neglect, can drastically change the brain and increase the risk of health and social problems throughout a lifetime.
Science also explains that caring relationships can prevent and mitigate the effects of trauma at any age, and as communities work together to build relationships, resilience increases while rates of childhood trauma and health problems decrease.
"Today, with the COVID19 situation, people are experiencing many forms of overwhelming stress. Individuals and families are more isolated than in previous times," said Rebecca Starnes, CHS Vice President of Programs. "The hopeful news is that families have support. Parents can learn about their children's needs and learn new, better ways to react. Parents can change their behavior, and even if they've had problems or challenges in the past, the majority can provide a safe, loving, and permanent home for their child."
Ways to become involved:
- Mentor a child or parent
- Advocate for policies that support children and families
- Donate time or money to child-serving organizations
Last year CHS served more than 24,000 North Carolina children and families in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. This included providing a safe haven for more than 1,000 children with foster care families, giving 214 children a permanent family to call their own through adoption, and providing educational services to more than 17,000 teens, parents, and professionals.
For more information on Children's Home Society, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.
About Children's Home Society of NC
For 118 years, Children's Home Society has offered a broad spectrum of services throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family.