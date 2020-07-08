MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is officially open for the sixth annual Great Cycle Challenge USA to support Children's Cancer Research Fund. Cyclists of all ages and abilities, on one wheel or more, outdoors or in, can register online now at greatcyclechallenge.com.
Great Cycle Challenge USA began in 2015 to fight children's cancer. Every year, more than 15,000 American children are diagnosed with the disease and it's the leading cause of death by illness in children. In five years, the Great Cycle Challenge USA community of 230,000 riders from all 50 states have pedaled more than 18 million miles while raising more than $24 million in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer. This year, the event hopes to raise $10 million.
This September, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Great Cycle Challenge riders will set personal mileage and fundraising goals and ask their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them. Participants accumulate miles where and when it is convenient for them, as well as create or join group rides in their communities.
Mileage and fundraising are made simple with the Great Cycle Challenge app, or miles can be recorded with MapMyRide or Strava. And riders who register now for the Challenge through July 24 at https://greatcyclechallenge.com will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Trek® bike valued at $3,799.
"Great Cycle Challenge USA has quickly grown to become one of the biggest bicycling events in the country," said HaiVy Thompson, Vice President of Mission and Marketing at Children's Cancer Research Fund. "Whether this is your first time or your sixth, participating in Great Cycle Challenge USA is easy because riding requires no special equipment, can be done on any type of bike anywhere and at any time. And, you are helping to support the innovative and promising research that will one day lead to a cure for childhood cancer."
Funds go to support research at leading pediatric cancer centers across America including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children's Hospital, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, and more.
Returning in 2020: GCC Champions Program
This year, 200 cyclists have been selected as great Cycle Challenge Champions, serving as ambassadors for the event. GCC Champions will help raise awareness for fundraiser as well as host group rides in their area, helping to bring riders together in their communities.
About Great Cycle Challenge
Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goals in June to fight kids' cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.
About Children's Cancer Research Fund
Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. Since 1981, CCRF donors have funded research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit https://childrenscancer.org or call 888-422-7348 to learn more.