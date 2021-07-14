NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Dental Ranch is celebrating its recent opening by partnering with the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony. This event is open to the public and will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 11:30 to 1:30 PM, located at 1187 W County Line Road, Suite 118 in New Braunfels. All are welcome to attend the open house to meet the Children's Dental Ranch team, tour the office, and enjoy refreshments. For more information, please contact Jennifer by emailing jennifer.hubmann@d4c.com, or stop by the office on August 12th.
Led by an experienced team of board-certified pediatric dentists, orthodontists, and oral surgeons, this unique office features colorful décor, 3D art, and interactive games to create a sense of warmth and enjoyment. The skilled doctors and team at Children's Dental Ranch provide a variety of pediatric and orthodontic treatments for children and teenagers including infant oral care, traditional braces, Invisalign®, and oral surgery.
"We're so excited to now be a part of the New Braunfels community, and we are grateful to bring our passion for dentistry and love for patients to the residents of this amazing area!" Said Dr. Michael Zhang.
Children's Dental Ranch officially opened in October 2020 and offers compassionate and convenient pediatric dentistry and orthodontic care to children and patients of all ages. The new office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday. To learn more about Children's Dental Ranch or to make an appointment, prospective patients can visit http://www.childrensdentalranch.com or call (830) 302-4552.
About Children's Dental Ranch
Children's Dental Ranch is conveniently located in New Braunfels, amidst McQueeny, Seguin, Santa Clara, and other surrounding communities, providing exceptional pediatric dentistry and orthodontic care to children and patients of all ages. Learn more at http://www.childrensdentalranch.com.
1187 W County Line Rd, Ste 118
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 302-4552
http://www.childrensdentalranch.com
Media Contact
Eric Hubbard, Pain Free Dental Marketing, +1 (650) 252-1653 Ext: 2, team@painfreedentalmarketing.com
SOURCE Children's Dental Ranch