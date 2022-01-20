SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Discovery Museum has teamed up with Santa Clara County Public Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccinations during their next vaccination clinics for young local children and their families at the beloved institution in downtown San Jose. Every family whose child or adult is vaccinated will receive a family pass (FREE MUSEUM VAXPASS) for a free museum visit. Families can use the pass the day of their vaccination or return by May 31, 2022. Building upon the success of the inaugural January 2nd clinic, the clinics scheduled for Sunday, January 23 and Sunday, February 13 will target Medi-Cal recipients, in partnership with Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP).
"Parents have a lot on their plate and we want to help. These clinics offer a two-stop shop for busy parents – they can get their child vaccinated and also enjoy a visit to the museum," said Marilee Jennings, executive director of Children's Discovery Museum. "We're proud to play a role in vaccination equity with outreach to underserved and non-English speaking communities."
Special efforts are underway to reach Medi-Cal recipients who have a lower vaccination rate than the rest of the population. Presently, only 75% of Santa Clara Family Health Plan Medi-Cal members age 12 and older are fully vaccinated compared to the County's 93% rate for the overall population.
"Community-based vaccination events like these are critical in helping us close the gap for our Medi-Cal members," said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer at SCFHP. "We are thrilled to provide funding to Children's Discovery Museum to make this opportunity for our members possible, and are grateful for their partnership in improving the health of our community."
Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that nearly a third of surveyed parents nationwide (32%) say they want to "wait and see" how the vaccine works for other children first.
Another 29% say they will definitely not get their child vaccinated. The state of California will mandate that all schoolchildren be vaccinated once final FDA approval for the vaccine has been secured, creating urgency to get as many children vaccinated as possible in order to avoid learning loss from potential distance learning and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The clinics are open to all eligible people age five and up for first and second doses and booster shots for eligible people age 12 and up (five months after a second Pfizer, 6 months after Moderna vaccination, and two months after a J&J shot).
The cost of outreach and lost revenue from closing the museum on January 23rd and February 13th for the clinics is being covered by funding from Santa Clara Family Health Plan. Viva Calle of the San Jose Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services will provide outdoor activities to entertain children before and after their vaccination. At least two more clinics will be scheduled at the museum this spring.
Vaccination Clinic
Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose
180 Woz Way
Downtown San Jose
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 23
Sunday, February 13
About Santa Clara Family Health Plan Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 280,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect health care plans.
