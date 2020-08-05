AURORA, Colo., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the return to school this fall Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has released a guide for how schools, parents and caregivers, and local public health officials can effectively manage students and staff with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to people with symptoms. Recommendations were informed by Children's Colorado infectious diseases experts who have helped lead the response to COVID-19.
The Guidelines for Managing COVID-19 with Schools Reopening is available on the Children's Colorado website, along with the previously released guide and Charting Pediatrics podcast designed to help school administrators and board members determine how they can most safely re-open their schools for in-person learning. These materials provide considerations and recommendations based on the most current COVID-19 medical guidelines.
"As we continue to move through these challenging times where increasing cases of COVID-19 impact our ability to plan for a safe return to school, it remains critical to build a thoughtful approach to supporting student, staff and family safety, while recognizing the long list of rich benefits associated with in-person learning," said Heidi Baskfield, vice president of Population Health and Advocacy at Children's Colorado. "Our goal is that schools, parents and local public health partners can use this document to develop successful plans to support appropriate levels of in-person learning, while preserving the flexibility of all of our partners to address their own localized needs."
The Children's Colorado protocols clarify definitions for exposure, symptoms, testing, isolation and quarantine and also urge schools to have a clearly agreed upon screening process in place to help ensure that sick students and staff don't come to school.
The guide then addresses what happens when someone has symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms with scenarios for when to stay home and/or contact the school, when to get a test, how to monitor and identify symptoms, when to isolate, and how to plan for a safe return to school. Scenarios include:
- Scenario 1: What happens when a student, staff or family member experiences COVID-19 symptoms?
- Scenario 2: What happens when someone doesn't experience symptoms until they are at school?
- Scenario 3: What happens when a person is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?
- Scenario 4: What happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19 but doesn't experience symptoms?
- Scenario 5: What happens when a student or staff person is asymptomatic but has been exposed to someone who has symptoms and who hasn't gotten test results?
- Scenario 6: What happens when someone is exposed to someone who is exposed to someone who tested positive with COVID-19 (two layers removed)?
"It is important to remember that schools' ability to safely engage in re-opening for in-person learning is directly tied to the circulation of COVID-19 within a community. When a community is consistently engaged in safe practices like social distancing and wearing face coverings, it is more likely that community can support a safe return to school," said Sam Dominguez, MD, infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado.
In addition, Children's Colorado medical experts continue to lead regular School Town Halls that provide real-time data, support, and evidence-based, pediatric-focused guidance on managing kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children's Colorado has a robust School Health team that provides school nurses and health services in seven Colorado school districts, 34 charter schools, 16 private schools and 100 preschools and camps.
About Children's Hospital Colorado
Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top 10 children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including its location on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and across the region. In 2019, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, opened as the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
