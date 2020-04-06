Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) today announced a new food program partnership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the program, which supports CHOP’s Healthier Together Initiative to combat food insecurity, CHOP will bolster the PHA’s existing student breakfast and lunch food program by providing frozen, family-style dinners (which feed a family of four to five) at two PHA sites in West/Southwest Philadelphia.