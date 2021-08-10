MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is announcing an expansion of its behavioral health services by offering a new outpatient mental health program for adolescents ages 12-18. Launched at the Children's Minnesota Specialty Center – Lakeville, the partial hospital program allows patients to receive intensive mental health care during the day and return home with their families on evenings and weekends. Improving access to intensive treatment comes at a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the mental health crisis for kids and teens. The number of kids and teens arriving at Children's Minnesota emergency departments for mental health-related concerns is projected to increase by over 30% in 2021.
"Children are suffering with mental health challenges in unprecedented numbers and the pandemic has only made the situation worse," said Joel Spalding, MD, medical director of acute mental health services and psychiatry at Children's Minnesota. "As the kid experts in the region, we are committed to helping meet the growing need for accessible mental health care for children and teens, with plans to significantly expand our acute mental health services in the near future."
The program is an alternative to inpatient hospitalization for teens struggling with emotional and behavioral problems that interfere with their ability to function at home, school and in the community. Here's how it works:
- Treatment plans are designed to meet the psychiatric needs of each individual.
- For 2-4 weeks, patients will participate in therapy on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- The program includes a variety of individual therapy, family therapy, medication management and group therapies, such as music and art therapy.
The Lakeville partial hospitalization program can care for up to 16 adolescents at a time, with a potential to impact nearly 400 teens per year.
