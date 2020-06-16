MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With unmatched breadth of experts and specialty programs, Children's Minnesota has once again been honored by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's Best Children's Hospitals, including recognition for the health care system's leading pulmonology program.
The 14th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. Children's Minnesota ranked No. 44 in pulmonology and lung surgery and No. 26 in the joint nephrology program in partnership with the Masonic Children's Hospital.
"Now more than ever patients and families across the region need access to high-quality, equitable care," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "This recognition assures our community that Children's Minnesota is equipped to provide the specialized expertise they need, complimented by advanced technologies and treatments, research, education and top clinical outcomes. In these uncertain times, we are as committed as ever to be every family's essential partner in raising healthier children, not only during illnesses or injuries, but throughout childhood."
This is the seventh time that Children's Minnesota's pulmonology program has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report. The program has been nationally recognized for advanced expertise throughout major health crises in the field, including the alarming national rise of lung injuries due to vaping and the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was sought after by clinicians, government officials and health departments across the country to help guide diagnosis and treatment for teens and young adults with presenting symptoms of lung damage related to vaping. The pulmonology program is also at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and clinicians have spent much of 2020 researching, assessing, diagnosing and treating symptomatic children and young adults.
With a focus on diagnostic, therapeutic and preventative services, the pulmonology program provides care for pulmonary disorders such as cystic fibrosis, asthma, neuromuscular disorders, chronic lung disease of prematurity (BPD), bronchitis, pneumonia, croup and other conditions.
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and advice for consumers, introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.
