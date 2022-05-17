Total fundraising tops $8 billion since inception
SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations – but they are not alone. Despite the pandemic challenges of 2021, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and its network of community supporters, showed up in a big way to support the needs of local member children's hospitals.
More than $411 million was raised by tens of thousands of shoppers, students, gamers, golfers, families, businesses and community partners for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. This 11 percent increase from 2020, pushed Children's Miracle Network Hospitals beyond the $8 billion mark for fundraising since its inception in the 1980s – making progress towards its mission: Change Kids Health to Change the Future.
"The needs of children's hospitals are steady and evolving, which is why we exist and press on in our support of their critical work," said Teri Nestel, president & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "This couldn't be accomplished alone. There is power in numbers and we're forever grateful for our steadfast supporters who devote so much time, energy and creativity to moving our collective mission forward."
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for local member children's hospitals to help make sure every child receives the best possible care. The nonprofit is known for its focus on two fundraising differentiators – providing unrestricted dollars and keeping funds raised in the local communities. Here are a few examples of how these funds were used by local member hospitals in 2021:
- UF Health Shands Children's Hospital (Gainesville, FL) conducted research that discovered that new mothers pass protective COVID-19 antibodies to infants through breast milk.
- Beaumont Children's (Royal Oak, MI) provided custom-designed bikes to 88 disabled kids, helping them to build muscles, endurance and to experience the joy of bike riding.
- CoxHealth (Springfield, MO) provided patients and families with transportation assistance.
Overall, of the $411 million raised in 2021, 24% funded life-saving medical equipment; 24% provided patient services to enhance the well-being of patients and families; 23% supported innovative health or wellness programs; 14% provided charitable care for patients; 8% provided education for patients, families and the community; and 7% supported research to advance medical treatment for children.
More than 200 businesses and community partners of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals made this year's fundraising accomplishments possible. In recognition of their extraordinary commitment to the nonprofit's mission through innovative fundraising and awareness initiatives, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is honoring the following companies as partners of the year: Humble Bundle (Extra Life), KBBX Lobo 97.7 FM Omaha (Media), Lowes (Canadian Corporate), Midwest Communications (Media), PGA Tour (Play Yellow), Speedway (U.S. Corporate) and University of South Carolina (Miracle Network Dance Marathon).
Visit cmnhospitals.org to learn more about how Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and its network supports the health of 10 million kids each year. Donations go to local member hospitals to fund life-saving treatments, innovative research, vital medical equipment, child life services and financial assistance for kids and families. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future.
# # #
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
Media Contact
Kristen McCloy, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, (801) 214-7400, media@cmnhospitals.org
SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals