Nestel recognized as one of Utah's top chief executives for strength, endurance
SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), has been recognized as one of Utah's top chief executives and listed among the 2022 CEO of the Year honorees by Utah Business.
Each year, Utah Business celebrates the state's most accomplished professionals-the CEOs who have led their organizations with strength, courage and endurance, ultimately changing business for the better.
A personal experience with friends sparked Teri's interest in a career advocating for children's hospitals. She was witness to a close friend's loss of a son born premature, which quite literally changed her purpose and career.
In 1983, Teri joined the team at Arkansas Children's Hospital Foundation, determined to help children and families as they received treatment and care at the hospital. Six years later, she joined the CMN Hospitals team, working her way up through the organization over 30 years to where she is today – the first woman president and CEO of CMN Hospitals.
Throughout her career, Teri has seen firsthand the impact that advancements in medical and supportive care can have on kids, their families and their caregivers. According to the American Cancer Society, because of major treatment advances in recent decades, more than 80% of children with cancer now survive 5 years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5-year survival rate was about 58%. The improvement is even more dramatic for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood cancer, where the 5-year survival rate for children ages 0-14 has increased from 57% in 1975 to 92% in 2012.
As president & CEO of CMN Hospitals, Teri works with hundreds of corporate business partners across the U.S. and Canada to raise unrestricted funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. From healthy eating and mental health services to everyday care, the nonprofit aims to ensure that children's hospitals are supported so that kids can thrive.
"It's quite humbling to be listed among the change-makers and industry leaders who make up this year's CEO of the Year honorees," said Nestel. "But we'd be remiss to not celebrate the teams that surround us – those that share their wisdom and expertise to push for better outcomes and perpetuate progress on a larger scale."
In 2021, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raised $411 million for local children's hospitals, supporting the health of 10 million kids a year through life-saving treatments, innovative research, vital medical equipment, child life services and financial assistance for kids and families.
Like many nonprofits and businesses, CMN Hospitals has had to adapt to the impact of COVID-19 on its network – transitioning hundreds of events and campaigns to virtual, creating new fundraising opportunities in support of partner's challenges and remaining a constant source of stability among its network.
And the organization was far from alone. Its community of donors and supporters showed its strength and value of relationships both old and new through more than $1.2 million in donated PPE from partners to hospitals, thousands of meals donated to frontline workers and families by partners and 100% partner retention.
"As the pandemic continues to evolve, kids can't wait," said Teri. "It's time to prioritize our children's hospitals and support them as they continue to provide high quality, compassionate care for our youth."
