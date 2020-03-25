DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in China including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.
China's air treatment systems market has been slowing down since 2017 from double-digit growth to single-digit growth due to improving air quality in major cities. The government's efforts to cut coal consumption in China and improving PM2.5 levels have had a positive impact on China's air quality.
"During this research, most companies interviewed stated that improving outdoor air quality in China is reducing demand for air treatment systems. Companies are now gearing towards educating the public about poor indoor air quality. Companies are focusing on claims for removal of formaldehyde, benzene, methanol, and other indoor pollutants.
The spread of the coronavirus across countries, particularly in China, is expected to positively impact the air treatment systems market in 2020", notes the Chief Research Officer. However, China is still the largest air treatment systems market and will continue to dominate the landscape with revenue projections reaching over $6 billion by 2026.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in China:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Sales by Key Areas
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-user (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Key Topics Covered
I. Country Profile
II. Executive Summary
III. Overview: Government Initiatives
IV. Market Drivers and Restraints
V. Market Drivers
a. Rise of China's middle class and increasing disposable incomes
b. Increasing consumer awareness on indoor air quality
c. Poor air quality
d. Rise in pollution-related illnesses
VI. Market Restraints
a. Government policies and initiatives to combat air pollution
b. Increasingly competitive market
VII. Market Trends
a. Competitive landscape
b. Technology by brand
c. Market trends
d. Market trends - Strategy, Dyson
e. Market trends - Strategy, Xiaomi
f. Marketing, discounts and offers
g. Marketing, advertising, and claims
h. IoT
i. New products
j. Product features
k. Warranty and after-sales
l. Certification
VIII. Pricing Trends
IX. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019-2026
b. Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019-2026
c. Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019
d. Revenue forecasts, replacement filters, 2019-2026
e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
f. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019
g. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
h. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
i. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems
Companies Mentioned
- A. O. Smith Corporation
- Amway
- Beijing YADU Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Blueair AB
- Dyson Ltd.
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Xiaomi Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnj0d8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716