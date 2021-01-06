DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, By Segment (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Testing, Microbiology, Hematology, SMBG, POCT, Coagulation) and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In China, the in vitro diagnostic industry has evolved since the 1980s, and now the key players are manufacturing from single and straight forward products to complete industrial chains. The 21st century brought a rapid development in China's IVD industry, where all the tools such as reagents and instruments are produced in-house. The increasing number of test volumes related to clinical chemistry, immunoassay, haematology, coagulation and microbiology are in high demand. They are acting as a catalysing role for the growth of the China IVD industry. According to this report, China's In Vitro Diagnostics Market will be USD 22.3 Billion by 2026.
The major growth drivers for China's IVD industry are increasing demand from the middle class for high-quality healthcare products, and rising incidences of lifestyle diseases. In China, there has been massive expenditure in every healthcare segment in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and traditional Chinese medicines. The significant barriers for China's IVD industry is the lagging by local manufacturers in the adoption of advanced technology.
In October 2020, Roche diagnostics launched the product "Roche's Tecentriq" with Avastin which was approved by CFDA for the treatment of liver cancer. The outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted IVD products by playing a vital role in the diagnosis of coronavirus symptoms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Growth Drivers
3.2 Challenges
4. China IVD Market
5. Market Share
5.1 By Segments
6. Segments - China's IVD Market
6.1 Clinical Chemistry Market
6.2 Immunoassay Market
6.3 Molecular Diagnostic Market
6.4 Microbiology Market
6.5 Hematology Market
6.6 Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market
6.7 Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market
6.8 Coagulation Market
7. Development Environment of the Chinese IVD Industry
7.1 Healthcare Reforms
7.2 Improving Quality at Grass-Root Level
7.3 Embracing Technology
8. China: Health Insurance and Reimbursement Policies
8.1 Health Insurance System
8.1.1 Basic Medical Insurance
8.1.2 Insurance for Other Groups
8.1.3 Rural Medical Insurance
8.1.4 Private Health Insurance
8.2 Reimbursement Rules
8.2.1 Device Reimbursement
8.2.2 Reimbursement for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs)
9. Registration of In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China
9.1 Registration and Filing
9.2 Filing Obligation for Clinical Trials
9.3 Clinical Trial Institutions
9.4 Elimination of IVD Loophole for Research
9.5 Change of Manufacturing Address
9.6 Change of Main Supplier of an Antigen or Antibody
9.7 Update on China In-Vitro Diagnostics Registration
9.7.1 IVD Product Registration in China
9.7.2 China IVD Type Testing Process
9.7.3 Clinical Trials for IVD Products in China
10. Medical Devices and Reagents Class Registration in China
10.1 Process of Medical Device Registration in China
10.2 Classification of In-vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China
10.2.1 Class III: Highest Risk
10.2.2 Class II: Medium Risk
10.2.3 Class I: Lower Risk
10.3 China In-Vitro Diagnostics Reagents
10.3.1 Blood Screening Reagents - Drug Administration
10.3.2 Varieties of Blood Screening Reagents
10.3.3 Blood Screening Reagent Test
10.3.4 Nucleic Acid Detection Kits for Blood Screening
10.3.5 Radioactive Reagents - Drug Administration
10.3.6 Diagnostic Reagents - Medical Devices Management
11. Company Sales Analysis
11.1 Roche Diagnostics
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
11.1.3 Sales Revenue
11.2 Sysmex Corporation
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
11.2.3 Sales Revenue
11.3 Mindray Medical International Limited
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
11.3.3 Sales Revenue
11.4 Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
11.4.3 Sales Revenue
11.5 Abbott Laboratories
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
11.5.3 Sales Revenue
12. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies
12.1 Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd.
12.1.1 Products and Services Offered by Di'an
12.2 ADICON Clinical Laboratories (Privately held)
12.2.1 Products and Services Offered by ADICON
12.3 Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.
12.3.1 Products and Services Offered by Kingmed
12.4 Kindstar Global (Privately held)
12.4.1 Products and Services Offered by Kindstar
12.5 BGI-Shenzhen
12.5.1 BGI's Innovative Approach
12.6 OriGene Technologies
12.6.1 Products and Services Offered by OriGene
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x8lm5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716