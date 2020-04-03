HANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China, today announced that Hangzhou Economic and Information Bureau ("HEIB") and Central Office of Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party[1] ("CPWDP") conveyed to the Company their appreciation and thanks for the Company's contribution in combating the novel coronavirus outbreak ("COVID-19").
In the thank-you letter from HEIB, the Company was recognized as one of seven municipal-level temporary reserve organizations of prevention and control materials. The Company was praised for actively exerting initiative to ensure the market supply and effectively alleviating the imbalance between supply and demand of epidemic prevention materials such as masks in the market.
CPWDP thanked Mr. Wei Hu, the Chief Operating Officer of Jo-Jo Drugstores, for his contribution of monitoring and responding to the outbreak of COVID-19. Under Mr. Hu's guidance, the Company established the "24-hour Coronavirus Emergency Team" to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus prevention and control work.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company has provided communities with over 3 million masks, 200,000 bottles of disinfectant, 1.5 million pairs of gloves, 150,000 bottles of alcohol, 100,000 various temperature measuring instruments and 500,000 boxes of other anti-epidemic materials and medicines. In addition, the Company made cash donations to the needed communities in the amount of RMB 200,000.
Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are excited to receive thank-you letters from HEIB and CPWDP. Looking forward, we will continue to work hard to make greater contributions to Hangzhou, allocate medical supplies to stabilize the market, and fulfil our vision to make the world healthier."
[1] Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party. One of the democratic parties on the patriotic united front led by the Communist Party of China("CPC"), the CPWDP is mainly composed of intellectuals from health and medical circles. Since founded in Shanghai on September 1, 1930, CPWDP has played an important part in the state political life, economic construction and health and medical undertakings.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. In addition, Jo-Jo Drugstores cultivates herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
