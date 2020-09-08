HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company received the CHEO Awards from China Health Ecology Organization ("CHEO"), marking the 11th consecutive year of being nominated on the Top 100 Chinese Drug Store Chains list.
CHEO is a Chinese health industry conference with the highest standards, the largest scale and the most influence. It has been successfully held for 13 years since 2008. As a prestigious health industry conference in China, CHEO focuses on "Cooperation, Innovation, Technology, R&D, Capital", and brings together institutions from health industry including pharmaceuticals, commerce, finance, R&D, technology, medical care, health services, insurance and other fields. CHEO is to create a global health industry conference benchmark by providing advanced ideas, facilitating information exchanges, and offering decision-making and connection support for the development of the health industry.
Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are very pleased to receive the CHEO Award again and see we rank 44th on the list of the Top 100 Chinese Drug Store Chains in 2019-2020, which is an important period for the development of the Company. Medical reform policies in China were further implemented last year, leading to drastic changes in the market structure and such changes intensified after the outbreak of the global pandemic. We have been actively adjusting our development strategies timely, and have achieved admirable results so far in 2020. Looking forward, we will maintain our market position, actively explore service channels of the health industry, and strive to promote our smart medicine diagnosis model."
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
