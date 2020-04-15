HAIKOU CITY, China, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma" or "Company"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Helpson") launched mask production lines.
The masks are produced in Class 100,000 Clean Room (air cleanliness class refers to the classification criteria for classification by maximum concentration limits of particles that are greater than or equal to the particle sizes under consideration in the Clean Room) by our subsidiary, Helpson, a cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturer, which ensures safety and health.
Ms. Li Zhilin, President and CEO of China Pharmaceutical said, "On the one hand, although the COVID-19 outbreak has been controlled to a certain extent in China currently; the government and the public's awareness of epidemic prevention is still strong. And activities such as work resumption and schools re-open create a high demand for protective masks. On the other hand, the global outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in demand for protective equipment such as masks. In this circumstance, we take the time to launch mask production lines, adhering to our corporate mission of providing basic medical protection measures to the general public, and fulfilling our social responsibility with practical actions. "
About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
