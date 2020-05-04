NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China General Chamber of Commerce – U.S.A. (CGCC) and CGCC Foundation, together with its regional chapters and member companies, have donated 2,567,444 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 40 hospitals and clinics, and 19 government agencies in 20 states across the U.S., as of April 29th, 2020.
CGCC is the largest non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in America, with a mission of "Connecting People, Building Trust and Expanding Cooperation". Its U.S. Medical Supply Donation and Information Sharing Effort started on March 12th. CGCC and its member companies reacted early and decisively in supporting America's fight against the pandemic. Their unique resources and expertise also helped them source PPEs from foreign manufactures at a time when global supply and shipping options were very limited.
"We are very proud of our achievements so far," said CGCC Vice-Chairman, and China Telecom (Americas) President, Mr. Xu Tan. "But more importantly, these healthcare workers and emergency responders deserve our deepest appreciation and admiration. The Chinese business community is committed to support local communities across America because we are all in this fight together!"
Special thanks (listed in no particular order):
Bank of China USA
China Construction America
China Telecom (Americas) Corporation
State Grid US Representative Office
CICC US Securities, Inc.
Greenland USA
Fosun International Limited
Minmetals USA Inc.
Vanke (USA) Holding
China Orient Asset Management (New York Office)
Representative Office in the USA, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade
ZTE USA
Gemdale USA Corporation
China Communications Construction (USA) Inc
China Construction Bank
BYD Motors Inc.
Hongdou New York Inc.
ICBC US Region
Hikvision USA Inc.
Inspur USA Inc.
Hisense USA Corporation
J-Tech Digital
Huawei Technologies USA Inc.
Dajia US
Fuyao Group North America
Alibaba.com
China Mobile International (USA) Inc.
Sansheng Investment (US)
International Vitamin Corporation
Liepin North America
HNA Group North America
Agricultural Bank of China New York Branch
Shanghai Construction Group America
Hongkun USA Real Estate Development LLC
Jian Nan Chun
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.
Greencourt Capital Inc
Darcy Stacom
Eccom Network (USA), Inc.