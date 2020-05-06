DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Suite | China | 2020-2026 | Medsuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for orthopedic biomaterials consists of devices and products that are biologically derived, capable of producing a specific biologic action or regenerative response beyond that of normal healing, or absorbed by the body during the healing process.
These criteria explicitly exclude metallic hardware. Biologically neutral materials such as polyetheretherketone (PEEK), which mimics the mechanical properties of natural bone, are also excluded in this report. This report covers Bone Graft Substitutes (BGSs) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Viscosupplementation segments.
Report Coverage
- Chinese Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Key Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Markets Included
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
Companies Mentioned (A-Z)
- Allgens Medical
- Biocomposites
- Biolu Biomaterials
- Bloomage Freda Biopharm
- Datsing Bio-tech
- DePuy Synthes
- FocusChem
- Genzyme
- Guona Keji
- Haghzhou Gallop
- Harbin Gloria Pharmaceutical
- Jinxingda Company (Tianjin)
- Kunming Baker Norton
- Medtronic
- Novabone
- Osteolink Biomaterials (Lianjie Company)
- Seikagaku
- Shanghai Anjiu Biotechnology
- Shanghai HaoHai
- Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Rebone Biomaterials
- Shanxi OsteoRad Biomaterials
- Wright Medical
- Xin Kang Chen
- Yunkanghengye Company
