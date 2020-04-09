DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.
Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Pharmaceutical Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Structure
- Market Size
- Major Producer Facility Location
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Labor Cost
- Potential Entrants
- Foreign Investment
- Technology Development
IV. PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Production and Demand by Type
- Containers
- Containers Sales Volume
- Containers Demand
- Plastic Containers
- Plastic Containers Sales Volume
- Plastic Containers Demand
- Paper and Paperboard Containers
- Paper and Paperboard Containers Sales Volume
- Paper and Paperboard Containers Demand
- Glass Containers
- Glass Containers Sales Volume
- Glass Containers Demand
- Bottles
- Bottles Sales Volume and Demand
- Plastic Bottles
- Plastic Bottles Sales Volume
- Plastic Bottles Demand
- Glass Bottles
- Glass Bottles Sales Volume
- Glass Bottles Demand
- Blister Packs
- Blister Packs Sales Volume
- Blister Packs Demand
- Other Pharmaceutical Packing
- Other Pharmaceutical Packing Production and Demand
- Raw Materials Pharmaceutical Packing
- Raw Materials Pharmaceutical Packing Production and Demand
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Imports and Exports
V. PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING MARKETS OUTLOOK
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Markets Outlook
- Government Regulation
- Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
- Consumer Spending Trends
- Demographic Trends
- Health Care Industry Trends
- Hospitals and Hospital Beds
- Physicians and Physician Visits
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Special Rubber Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Producer Profiles
- Major Customers
Companies Mentioned
- Zhejiang iancheng Medicine Packing Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Runde Medical Materials Co. Ltd.
