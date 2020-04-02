OAKBROOK, Ill., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiro One is offering free chiropractic care to physicians, physician's assistants and registered nurses working on the front lines of healthcare in hospital emergency rooms and urgent care centers during this critical and demanding time for healthcare professionals.
Typically, hospital staff members spend 10-12 hours on their feet during each shift, a number that is likely much greater during times like these when hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers are experiencing an influx of patients. Standing for several hours can take a toll on anyone's spine, which can cause muscle soreness, headaches, and back and neck pain. At Chiro One Wellness Centers, we specialize in helping patients find relief from pain and discomfort through a unique combination of chiropractic adjustments and therapies. With over 50 clinics in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, we are able to serve a widespread population of healthcare professionals.
"Frontline medical workers are under a great deal of mental and physical stress while providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak. Our doctors and clinical care teams at Chiro One want to help them stay healthy so the front liners can continue to help our communities recover as quickly as possible. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary actions. That's why we are offering complimentary chiropractic care to support the hardworking men and women serving in our hospitals and healthcare centers," says Dr. Stuart Bernsen, CEO and Founder of Chiro One Wellness Centers.
We're thrilled to be able to support healthcare professionals serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any physician, physician's assistant or registered nurse who currently works in a hospital emergency department or urgent care center is eligible to receive complimentary care at Chiro One Wellness Centers for the month of April.
About the Chiro One Wellness Center Brand
Chiro One Wellness Centers specialize in helping patients find relief from pain and discomfort through a unique combination of gentle, all-natural chiropractic adjustments and therapies. Our experienced doctors specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal issues that cause pain, weakness, stiffness and decreased range of motion. With over 50 clinics located across Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, Chiro One doctors have helped thousands of patients to reduce their pain, increase functionality, and improve their overall quality of life.
For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.com.
About TVG-Medulla, LLC
Chiro One is managed by TVG-Medulla, LLC, a healthcare service management organization providing support and services to all Chiro One Wellness Center offices. Doctors of chiropractic serving within Chiro One clinics have access to Medulla's full-scale management departments, such as billing and insurance, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, maintenance, IT and more. In addition, Medulla also offers critical wellness programs and education services to communities, employers and organizations. For more information, please visit medullallc.com.
Contact: Amanda Roszkowski
Telephone: 630-399-9047
Email: amanda.roszkowski@medullallc.com