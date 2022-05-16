Fit, Fuel, Function: A Holistic Guide to Staying Fit as We Age with Moderate Exercise, Healthy Eating and a Balanced, Active Lifestyle
LITTLE SILVER, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Anthony Lauro releases his new book today on Amazon, Fit, Fuel, Function, a veritable 'how-to' guide for mature adults who want to live a balanced, full and fit lifestyle without sacrificing the things they love most. A chiropractor with over 33 years of experience and an avid amateur athlete, Dr. Lauro teaches Americans that they can lead a healthy, active life without drastically changing their lives or eating habits. "You don't have to live like a monk or exercise like a fanatic to be healthy and feel great," explains. "Health is our natural state; it's our job to put the body in the right environment to express health."
Fit, Fuel, Function covers everything from exercise, mindful eating and chiropractic care to stress reduction and cognitive function without overcomplicating the processes or resorting to scientific jargon. "You don't need a Ph.D. in nutrition to eat healthy and lose weight. Keep it simple: minimize overly processed foods, get a good balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates, and supplement where necessary to ensure you're getting sufficient vitamins and minerals," explains Dr. Lauro. "For example, many health issues like low energy levels, aches and pains, and difficult weight loss can simply be from not drinking enough water. As we get older, dehydration can accelerate degeneration and cause disease."
Though Americans are living longer, the overall health of American society is in decline. US citizens rank 37th out of 50 industrialized countries in general health, according to the World Health Organization. Two thirds of the US population is overweight; chronic diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disease are on the rise. Fit Fuel Function teaches mature Americans how to obtain and maintain optimal health and weight while living a balanced lifestyle that includes regular exercise, mindful eating, stress reduction and improved body functions while still enjoying good food and fun.
Dr. Anthony Lauro
An avid amateur athlete who has devoted his life to health and caregiving, Dr. Anthony Lauro graduated Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1989 with honors in research. Dr. Lauro specializes in senior healthcare and athletics. He co-designed the Stay Fit Senior System and co-founded Stay Fit Senior Inc. in 2006. In 1991, his research study, "Chiropractic Effects on Athletic Ability," was published in the April issue of 'The Journal of Chiropractic Research and Clinical Investigation.' His first book, Stay Fit Seniors, focused on specific exercises regimens for aging Americans. With Fit, Fuel, Function, Dr. Lauro tackles healthy living from a more holistic viewpoint, encompassing diet, lifestyle, stress reduction and more. Dr. Lauro has chiropractic practices in New City, New York and Little Silver, New Jersey. More information about Dr. Lauro can be found at https://www.laurochiro.com/. For chiropractic consultation, visit https://pyourcore.com/chiropractic-care-ls/.
To learn more about creating incredible health and fitness at any age, email Dr. Lauro at dranthonylauro@gmai.com.
Media Contact
Gino Colangelo, Colangelo & Partners, 646.403.0146, gcolangelo@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Dr. Anthony Lauro