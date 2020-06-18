SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel and Lodging Association (CHLA), in conjunction with the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, is providing member hotels in California with free personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus as state hotels begin to reopen.
Hotels in California, many of whom have been housing first responders, healthcare professionals and vulnerable populations in response to the global pandemic, are receiving free personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer, face coverings and instructions for guests and employees.
"Our members are grateful for the governor's support of PPE equipment that enhances their readiness to reopen,'' said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "This much-needed program ensures that our hotels have the materials they need at a time they need them most."
The supplies are being distributed to member hotels through a network of hotels that have volunteered to take delivery of the items being supplied by the California Office of Emergency Services.
In late April, CHLA issued comprehensive standards for hotel guest and employee cleanliness, workplace cleaning and safety, and the changing guest experiences. The Clean + Safe program that allows hotels to self-certify their cleaning and disinfecting protocols, incorporates recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and county public health departments to ensure safety as hotels reopen.
About the California Hotel & Lodging Association
Established in 1893, the California Hotel and Lodging Association (CHLA) is the leading resource for protecting the rights and interests of the California lodging industry. Our members represent all segments of the lodging industry, including the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns, which is California's largest association of professional innkeepers and certified bed and breakfast inns. We are a partner state association of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, please visit www.calodging.com.
