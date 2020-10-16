Recommendation based on pivotal trial that showed Dupixent plus topical corticosteroids (TCS) significantly improved measures of overall disease severity, skin clearance, itch and health-related quality of life, compared to TCS alone Data further reinforce the well-established safety profile of Dupixent in adult and adolescent atopic dermatitis patients If approved, Dupixent would be the first biologic medicine available in the EU to treat this patient group and remains the only biologic medicine approved in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis for adolescents and adults