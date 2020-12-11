- Across pivotal clinical trial programs, RINVOQ (15 mg, once daily) demonstrated efficacy across multiple measures of disease activity in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), with a safety profile consistent with that seen in rheumatoid arthritis (RA)[1-4] - If approved, RINVOQ will be the first oral, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor approved in three rheumatologic conditions in the European Union: rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis - The European Commission decisions for both indications are anticipated in early 2021