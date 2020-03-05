AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Health, a physician-developed health testing and tracking service, has unveiled their pilot product, the Core 6 internal health test. The company, founded by a team of health and technology executives, was created to help individuals get easier access to their key internal markers of health and empower users to make more informed health and wellness decisions.
For too long the average health consumer has had limited access to the basic information required to make educated decisions on what may be beneficial or detrimental to their health.
Access to health information has never been easier and interpreting this information has never been so complicated. Healthcare is rampant with conflicting opinions.
"We created Choose Health to empower people to take a more active role in their health. Our goal is to help 1 million people improve at least 1 key marker of internal health over the next 5 years" said Mark Holland, CEO of Choose Health.
Hundreds of users are already benefiting from using Choose Health to monitor trends in their key internal health markers;
- "Gives me easy access to my health and wellness information and stats"
- "Lab work through my MD is expensive, time-consuming and involves a visit. Choose Health allows me to get a good picture of certain markers, how they change over time and at a really good price."
- "It helps me understand my numbers for various health markers that I wouldn't know otherwise because I don't have any negative health symptoms, which typically show up too late anyway."
Health literacy is a key issue in the health and healthcare domain. It is a key factor in the 2020 US Government issued Social Determinants of Health guidelines and program. Many improvements and changes will be needed in order to empower people toward better health.
