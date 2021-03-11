TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life science and healthcare companies are moving to the cloud to enable their businesses' transformation initiatives, achieve competitive advantages, increase collaboration, enhance business processes and cut costs. Many companies are achieving these benefits; however, the move to the cloud is not a "one-size-fits-all" solution.
Register for this webinar to hear MarkLogic's experts discuss:
- Key considerations for life science companies (such as security, access, etc.) that will drive the type of cloud (private, hybrid, public) to implement
- A review of use cases where the cloud has been successful in life sciences (R&D, supply chain, customer support, etc.)
- Deep-dive examples of life science and healthcare companies that have made the move to the cloud for specific use-cases, why they chose a private or SaaS model, best practices and realized benefits
Join expert speakers from MarkLogic, Imran Chaudhri, Chief Architect, Healthcare and Life Sciences; and Greg McFaul, Director, West Life Sciences and Healthcare, for the live webinar on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Choosing the Right Cloud for Life Science and Healthcare Use Cases.
