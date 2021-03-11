TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life science and healthcare companies are moving to the cloud to enable their businesses' transformation initiatives, achieve competitive advantages, increase collaboration, enhance business processes and cut costs. Many companies are achieving these benefits; however, the move to the cloud is not a "one-size-fits-all" solution.

Register for this webinar to hear MarkLogic's experts discuss:

  • Key considerations for life science companies (such as security, access, etc.) that will drive the type of cloud (private, hybrid, public) to implement
  • A review of use cases where the cloud has been successful in life sciences (R&D, supply chain, customer support, etc.)
  • Deep-dive examples of life science and healthcare companies that have made the move to the cloud for specific use-cases, why they chose a private or SaaS model, best practices and realized benefits

Join expert speakers from MarkLogic, Imran Chaudhri, Chief Architect, Healthcare and Life Sciences; and Greg McFaul, Director, West Life Sciences and Healthcare, for the live webinar on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Choosing the Right Cloud for Life Science and Healthcare Use Cases.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

