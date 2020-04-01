FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm, VERTESS, announced today that Chris Nielsen, an experienced advisor and entrepreneur in the durable medical equipment (DME) and home health marketplace, has joined the company as a Managing Director. Chris started his career as a securities broker and investment advisor before focusing solely on sellside and buyside transactional work in the healthcare space. As Managing Partner of Four Capital, he helped numerous clients successfully maximize the value of their company over the past 20 years.
"I had worked with VERTESS on a previous transaction and knew they had a strong firm. I am excited by the opportunity to broaden my advisory and consulting services and draw upon the experience and depth of the entire team," Chris noted. "It was a natural fit for me as a healthcare business advisor. This is a great opportunity that will enhance my ability to better support our clients."
Brad Smith, VERTESS Managing Director/Partner, said, "After talking with Chris about his background and goals, it was clear we shared a common desire to provide knowledgeable and ethical advice to our clients. Chris brings a wealth of experience that will allow us to expand our reach."
Chris Nielsen can be reached directly at cnielsen@vertess.com.
About VERTESS
VERTESS is a healthcare-focused Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm that helps owners increase their company's financial value and negotiate the best price when they decide to sell their own company or grow through acquisition. The VERTESS professional team's expertise spans diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual / developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, dental practices, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.
VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, and Orlando. For more information visit www.vertess.com.
