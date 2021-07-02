DETROIT, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past six years, Michigan's highly-ranked personal injury firm Christensen Law has sponsored their Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship Competition in an ongoing effort to prevent drunk, distracted, and impaired driving.
In the run up to this year's competition, the expectation was that the pandemic lockdowns may have impacted the statistics in a positive way, but that does not seem to be the case. Indeed, despite the dramatically lower number of drivers on the road and miles driven in the United States due to COVID-19, pedestrian deaths skyrocketed, according to new data from the Governors Highway Safety Association. Newly released data show that pedestrian deaths increased by 21% from 2019 to 2020, the largest single-year increase ever recorded. And it's not just pedestrian fatalities that increased at the height of the pandemic. Other research from the NSC indicates that motor-vehicle fatalities shot up by 8% in 2020, even with fewer drivers on the road and fewer miles driven.
Distraction, drinking, and impairment continue to be major contributors to fatalities on the road. Younger drivers especially are the most likely to text and drive, with a large and growing percentage of fatal accidents caused by drivers in their 20s.
"The fact that these numbers continue to rise is of grave concern," says Christensen Law founder Dave Christensen, "and it is ever more important to reinforce the message to our younger drivers about the dangers of impaired, distracted, and drunk driving." That's why the firm continues to encourage awareness through their annual scholarship program. Available to any college student in the United States (or high school senior about to enter college), the selected winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship grant.
This year, instead of a written essay, applicants are requested to make a short 60-second video, a public service announcement, aimed at an audience of their age peers.
Christensen Law is a preeminent Michigan law firm specializing in personal injury, traumatic brain injury (TBI), wrongful death, truck, car, and motorcycle accidents. With offices in Detroit, Southfield, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids, the firm's experienced trial attorneys have secured record-setting settlements and verdicts for accident victims throughout the state. The firm's ethos is rooted in empathy, as demonstrated by its commitment to compassionate client care and the support of local communities and charities. Christensen Law has received a First Tier ranking in Detroit in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms." The firm is also recognized as a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent Law Firm.
