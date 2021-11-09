ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LINKS Christian Tract, a renowned drug and alcohol program at Northbound Treatment Center, merges the revolutionary scientific approach with faith-based aspects to help Christians overcome substance use disorder and its detrimental effects. With their faith-based Treatment, individuals seeking physical, mental, and spiritual relief from the damaging impact of alcohol and drug addiction will benefit from a wide range of treatment modalities. All types of addiction, including alcohol, drugs, gambling, etc., are progressive, dangerous, and deadly diseases. Although it primarily affects the person struggling with substance abuse, addiction is inevitably the most common culprit behind broken relationships needing immediate healing. Treatment is necessary as without professional support, stopping the cycle of abuse is difficult, if not futile, even after repeated attempts to escape addiction.
LINKS Christian treatment program provides unparalleled therapeutic and faith-based support, with its effectiveness largely influenced by the individual approach to each patient and their unresolved traumas. Combining the latest scientific findings on overcoming addiction with their spiritual 12-step program, the rehab's team of addiction specialists has all the necessary tools to help lost Christians find the way to wholehearted recovery.
"We work according to the patient's belief system, often originating in childhood but also in adult life, which has an enormous impact on the emotions, cognition, and behavior, the basis of which lies in the family dynamics - the prevailing roles and pacts," said Paul Alexander, creator of LINKS Christian treatment program. "Many patients admit that it is the faith that gives them enough strength, courage, and motivation to fight the addiction, and these subjective experiences are time and again verified by massive research on substance abuse. Addicts looking for a life-transforming change of conquering addiction, or rather live with dignity with their addiction, experience a continuous struggle for their sobriety, perseverance, faith, and themselves. The spiritually safe space our Christians Drug Rehab provides to its patients creates a necessary for Christians reference to God backed by the conventional therapeutic methods."
The Christian rehab program offers bible studies, 12-step meetings, church services, daily morning devotions, Christian counseling services, and the signature Celebrate Recovery meetings to facilitate individual needs in combating addiction. Addiction is a disease affecting people from all walks of life, so living in faith is not always a guarding shield against it. While learning to lead a spiritual life in accordance with God's will and through his love is a devotion that works and brings an individual closer to recovery, the healing starts the moment you and your loved one enter the Christian drug program.
