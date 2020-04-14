NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us, the leading technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers, today announced that Christina Mainelli has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mainelli brings to the team over 15 years of experience in both healthcare and behavioral health services, with expertise in all aspects of quality payer to patient care delivery.
Mainelli's strengths include growing and scaling business with a focus on operations, technology and product development. In particular, she has extensive experience leading technology innovation and ensuring that short and long-term strategies drive client growth and retention and align with the company's mission and vision. As Unite Us leads the marketplace to build national digital infrastructure and transform care delivery, Mainelli will be critical to the company's progress and effectiveness in setting the standard for all stakeholders.
In her previous role at Beacon Health Options, Mainelli was responsible for the growth strategies of the business and customer retention efforts. She led Corporate Strategy and Analytics, Product Development, Marketing and Sales Operations. She served on Beacon's Executive Leadership Team and had P&L responsibility for the Employer Division and Beacon Care Services, a newly established business that increases access to quality mental and behavioral health services through the direct provision of care in local communities.
Mainelli was drawn to Unite Us' core values, particularly "be a good human," and says that the company's people, culture and best-in-class products and services resonated with her.
"I believe that social determinants of health is the next frontier in achieving whole-person care, and Unite Us is leading the charge to ensure that people get what they need, when they need it most," says Mainelli. "As COO, I am excited to help Unite Us continue to scale and advance its mission to make an even greater impact on people, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved populations," she adds.
Before she joined Beacon, Mainelli held leadership roles at CareCentrix and Anthem, spearheading initiatives that resulted in exponential growth, innovation and development of new products and markets at both organizations.
"We are thrilled to have Christina join Unite Us," says Dan Brillman, CEO. "Christina brings a level of healthcare expertise and executive experience to our team, enabling us to better execute on our vision to fully integrate health and social care. With her leadership, we will drive our innovation and products further and build new, improved models of care and services with our partners across the country," he adds.
Mainelli holds a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in finance from the University of Vermont and a Master of Business Administration from Yale University, where she also serves as a delegate on the Yale Alumni Association.
About Unite Us:
Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This social infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale.
